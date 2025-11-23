Loto Swing Manouche RISCLE Riscle
Loto Swing Manouche RISCLE Riscle dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Loto Swing Manouche
RISCLE 1 Rue des Pyrénées Riscle Gers
Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1 EUR
Début : 2025-11-23 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-23
2025-11-23
Des chiffres, des lots et beaucoup de chance le combo parfait pour un après-midi réussi.
Près de 3 660€ de gains.
Buvette, sandwichs et pâtisseries sur place.
RISCLE 1 Rue des Pyrénées Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 79 42 36 swingmanouche.contact@gmail.com
English :
Numbers, prizes and lots of luck: the perfect combo for a successful afternoon.
Nearly 3,660? in winnings.
Refreshment bar, sandwiches and pastries on site.
German :
Zahlen, Preise und viel Glück: die perfekte Kombination für einen erfolgreichen Nachmittag.
Gewinne in Höhe von fast 3.660 Euro.
Getränke, Sandwiches und Gebäck vor Ort.
Italiano :
Numeri, premi e tanta fortuna: la combinazione perfetta per un pomeriggio di successo.
Quasi 3.660 euro di vincite.
Rinfresco, panini e dolci sul posto.
Espanol :
Números, premios y mucha suerte: la combinación perfecta para una tarde de éxito.
Casi 3.660 euros en premios.
Refrescos, bocadillos y bollería in situ.
L’événement Loto Swing Manouche Riscle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65