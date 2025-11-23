Loto Swing Manouche RISCLE Riscle

Loto Swing Manouche

RISCLE 1 Rue des Pyrénées Riscle Gers

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : 2025-11-23 14:30:00

Début : 2025-11-23 14:30:00

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Des chiffres, des lots et beaucoup de chance le combo parfait pour un après-midi réussi.

Près de 3 660€ de gains.

Buvette, sandwichs et pâtisseries sur place.

.

RISCLE 1 Rue des Pyrénées Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 79 42 36 swingmanouche.contact@gmail.com

English :

Numbers, prizes and lots of luck: the perfect combo for a successful afternoon.

Nearly 3,660? in winnings.

Refreshment bar, sandwiches and pastries on site.

German :

Zahlen, Preise und viel Glück: die perfekte Kombination für einen erfolgreichen Nachmittag.

Gewinne in Höhe von fast 3.660 Euro.

Getränke, Sandwiches und Gebäck vor Ort.

Italiano :

Numeri, premi e tanta fortuna: la combinazione perfetta per un pomeriggio di successo.

Quasi 3.660 euro di vincite.

Rinfresco, panini e dolci sul posto.

Espanol :

Números, premios y mucha suerte: la combinación perfecta para una tarde de éxito.

Casi 3.660 euros en premios.

Refrescos, bocadillos y bollería in situ.

