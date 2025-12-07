Loto Tel est ton Combat La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Loto Tel est ton Combat La Ferté-Saint-Aubin dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Loto Tel est ton Combat

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Début : 2025-12-07 11:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-07

L’association Tel est ton combat organise son grand loto du Téléthon dans une ambiance festive et conviviale .

Au programme de nombreux lots à gagner et une belle journée solidaire au profit du Téléthon . Plus de 2000 € de lots à remporter !

Dimanche 7 décembre 2025

Ouverture des portes à 11h30 début des jeux à 13h30

Espace Madeleine Sologne • La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Électroménagers

Bons d’achats chez les commerçants locaux

Lots pour les enfants

Tarifs

1 carton 4 €

5 cartons 15 €

(Carte bancaire acceptée)

Bingo

1 ticket 2 €

5 tickets 8 €

Restauration sur place crêpes, boissons, et petite restauration.

Un après-midi animé dans la joie et la bonne humeur ! .

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 06 34 91

English :

The Tel est ton combat association is organizing its big Telethon lottery in a festive and convivial atmosphere….

On the program: lots of prizes to be won and a great day of solidarity in aid of the Telethon? Over 2,000 ? prizes to be won!

German :

Der Verein Tel est ton combat organisiert sein großes Telethon-Lotto in einer festlichen und geselligen Atmosphäre?

Auf dem Programm stehen zahlreiche Gewinne und ein schöner solidarischer Tag zu Gunsten des Telethon? Mehr als 2000 ? an Losen zu gewinnen!

Italiano :

L’associazione Tel est ton combat organizza la sua grande lotteria Telethon in un’atmosfera festosa e amichevole.

In programma: tanti premi in palio e una grande giornata di solidarietà a favore di Telethon? Oltre 2.000 premi in palio!

Espanol :

La asociación Tel est ton combat organiza su gran lotería del Teletón en un ambiente festivo y amistoso.

En el programa: muchos premios y un gran día de solidaridad a beneficio del Teletón… Más de 2.000 euros en premios

