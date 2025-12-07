Loto Tel est ton Combat La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Loto Tel est ton Combat La Ferté-Saint-Aubin dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Loto Tel est ton Combat
Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Début : 2025-12-07 11:30:00
fin : 2025-12-07
2025-12-07
L’association Tel est ton combat organise son grand loto du Téléthon dans une ambiance festive et conviviale .
Au programme de nombreux lots à gagner et une belle journée solidaire au profit du Téléthon . Plus de 2000 € de lots à remporter !
Dimanche 7 décembre 2025
Ouverture des portes à 11h30 début des jeux à 13h30
Espace Madeleine Sologne • La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Séjours
Électroménagers
Bons d’achats chez les commerçants locaux
Lots pour les enfants
Tarifs
1 carton 4 €
5 cartons 15 €
(Carte bancaire acceptée)
Bingo
1 ticket 2 €
5 tickets 8 €
Restauration sur place crêpes, boissons, et petite restauration.
Un après-midi animé dans la joie et la bonne humeur ! .
Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 06 34 91
English :
The Tel est ton combat association is organizing its big Telethon lottery in a festive and convivial atmosphere….
On the program: lots of prizes to be won and a great day of solidarity in aid of the Telethon? Over 2,000 ? prizes to be won!
German :
Der Verein Tel est ton combat organisiert sein großes Telethon-Lotto in einer festlichen und geselligen Atmosphäre?
Auf dem Programm stehen zahlreiche Gewinne und ein schöner solidarischer Tag zu Gunsten des Telethon? Mehr als 2000 ? an Losen zu gewinnen!
Italiano :
L’associazione Tel est ton combat organizza la sua grande lotteria Telethon in un’atmosfera festosa e amichevole.
In programma: tanti premi in palio e una grande giornata di solidarietà a favore di Telethon? Oltre 2.000 premi in palio!
Espanol :
La asociación Tel est ton combat organiza su gran lotería del Teletón en un ambiente festivo y amistoso.
En el programa: muchos premios y un gran día de solidaridad a beneficio del Teletón… Más de 2.000 euros en premios
