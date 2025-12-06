LOTO TÉLÉTHON DES BALARUCOIS

Balaruc-le-Vieux Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Avec le soutien de la ville de Balaruc-le-Vieux, l’association LE FOYER RURAL organise un GRAND LOTO dans le cadre du TELETHON DES BALARUCOIS18 quines2 cartons pleinsTombola… .

Balaruc-le-Vieux 34540 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 18 40 00 mairie@ville-balaruclevieux.fr

English :

With the support of the town of Balaruc-le-Vieux, the association LE FOYER RURAL is organizing a BIG LOTO as part of the TELETHON DES BALARUCOIS

German :

Mit der Unterstützung der Stadt Balaruc-le-Vieux organisiert der Verein LE FOYER RURAL im Rahmen des TELETHON DES BALARUCOIS ein GROSSES LOTTO

Italiano :

Con il sostegno della città di Balaruc-le-Vieux, LE FOYER RURAL organizza un BIG LOTO nell’ambito del TELETHON DES BALARUCOIS

Espanol :

Con el apoyo de la ciudad de Balaruc-le-Vieux, la asociación LE FOYER RURAL organiza un GRAN LOTO en el marco del TELETHON DES BALARUCOIS

