loto telethon Salle des fêtes Dompierre dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Salle des fêtes 8 grande rue Dompierre Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-30 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 19:30:00
2025-11-30
3ème loto en faveur du téléthon l
ouvertures des portes12h30Tout public
20 .
Salle des fêtes 8 grande rue Dompierre 88600 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 46 75 43 86
English :
3rd bingo in aid of the telethon l
doors openat12:30pm
German :
3. lotto zugunsten des telethon l
türöffnungen12.30 Uhr
Italiano :
3° tombola a favore di Telethon l
apertura porte alle 12.30
Espanol :
3er bingo a beneficio del telemaratón l
apertura de puertas a las 12.30
L’événement loto telethon Dompierre a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION