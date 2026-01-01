Loto US Saujon Football rue carnot Saujon
Loto US Saujon Football rue carnot Saujon vendredi 9 janvier 2026.
Loto US Saujon Football
rue carnot Salle Carnot Saujon Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-09 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-09
Date(s) :
2026-01-09 2026-02-06
Loto organisé par l’US Saujon Football vendredi 9 janvier à 20h30 à la salle Carnot.
Cartons, tombolas et parties spéciales. CB acceptée, ouverture des portes à 19h
.
rue carnot Salle Carnot Saujon 17600 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 36 82 17
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Loto organized by US Saujon Football on Friday January 9 at 8.30pm at the Salle Carnot.
Cards, tombolas and special games. Credit cards accepted, doors open at 7 p.m
L’événement Loto US Saujon Football Saujon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par Mairie de Saujon