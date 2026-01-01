Loto US Saujon Football rue carnot Saujon

Loto US Saujon Football

rue carnot Salle Carnot Saujon Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-09 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-09

Date(s) :

2026-01-09 2026-02-06

Loto organisé par l’US Saujon Football vendredi 9 janvier à 20h30 à la salle Carnot.

Cartons, tombolas et parties spéciales. CB acceptée, ouverture des portes à 19h

.

rue carnot Salle Carnot Saujon 17600 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 36 82 17

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Loto organized by US Saujon Football on Friday January 9 at 8.30pm at the Salle Carnot.

Cards, tombolas and special games. Credit cards accepted, doors open at 7 p.m

L’événement Loto US Saujon Football Saujon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par Mairie de Saujon