Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Espace culturel Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm

Espace culturel Allée des Arts Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm Vendée
Début : 2026-01-11 13:00:00
fin : 2026-01-11
2026-01-11
Méga loto
MÉGA LOTO Organisé par la Vadrouille Michelaise
Ouverture des portes à 13h00
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 1000€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 500€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 200€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 100€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 80€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 60€
CARTES CADEAUX DE 50€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 40€
LOTS SURPRISES LOTS DE VIANDE
CORBEILLES DE LÉGUMES CORBEILLES DE FRUITS
… ET DE NOMBREUX AUTRES LOTS
PARTIE SPÉCIALE & BINGO 3€
Cartes Personnelles acceptées
1 carton 2€
Espace culturel Allée des Arts Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 97 67 18 lavadrouillemichelaise@hotmail.fr
English :
Mega bingo
