Lotos géants Salle Le Réservoir Lunéville

Salle Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-11-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29 2025-11-30
Organisés par La Galopade et animés par Gilbert Vofart.
Nombreux bons d’achats à gagner (de 30 à 500 €)
– à 20h le samedi (ouverture des portes 18h30)
– à 14h le dimanche (ouverture des portes à 13h)
Infos et réservations contact@luneville-galopade.frTout public
English :
Organized by La Galopade and hosted by Gilbert Vofart.
Numerous vouchers to be won (from 30 to 500 ?)
? 8pm Saturday (doors open 6.30pm)
? 2pm Sunday (doors open at 1pm)
Information and reservations contact@luneville-galopade.fr
German :
Organisiert von La Galopade und moderiert von Gilbert Vofart.
Zahlreiche Einkaufsgutscheine zu gewinnen (von 30 bis 500 ?)
? um 20 Uhr am Samstag (Öffnung der Türen um 18.30 Uhr)
? um 14 Uhr am Sonntag (Öffnung der Türen um 13 Uhr)
Infos und Reservierungen contact@luneville-galopade.fr
Italiano :
Organizzato da La Galopade e condotto da Gilbert Vofart.
Numerosi buoni spesa in palio (da 30 a 500 euro)
sabato alle 20.00 (apertura porte alle 18.30)
domenica alle 14.00 (apertura porte alle 13.00)
Informazioni e prenotazioni contact@luneville-galopade.fr
Espanol :
Organizado por La Galopade y presentado por Gilbert Vofart.
Numerosos vales de compra para ganar (de 30 a 500 euros)
sábado a las 20.00 h (apertura de puertas a las 18.30 h)
? 14 h el domingo (apertura de puertas a las 13 h)
Información y reservas contact@luneville-galopade.fr
L’événement Lotos géants Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS