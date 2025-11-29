Lotos géants Salle Le Réservoir Lunéville

Lotos géants

Salle Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-11-29 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29 2025-11-30

Organisés par La Galopade et animés par Gilbert Vofart.

Nombreux bons d’achats à gagner (de 30 à 500 €)

– à 20h le samedi (ouverture des portes 18h30)

– à 14h le dimanche (ouverture des portes à 13h)

Infos et réservations contact@luneville-galopade.frTout public

Salle Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@luneville-galopade.fr

English :

Organized by La Galopade and hosted by Gilbert Vofart.

Numerous vouchers to be won (from 30 to 500 ?)

? 8pm Saturday (doors open 6.30pm)

? 2pm Sunday (doors open at 1pm)

Information and reservations contact@luneville-galopade.fr

German :

Organisiert von La Galopade und moderiert von Gilbert Vofart.

Zahlreiche Einkaufsgutscheine zu gewinnen (von 30 bis 500 ?)

? um 20 Uhr am Samstag (Öffnung der Türen um 18.30 Uhr)

? um 14 Uhr am Sonntag (Öffnung der Türen um 13 Uhr)

Infos und Reservierungen contact@luneville-galopade.fr

Italiano :

Organizzato da La Galopade e condotto da Gilbert Vofart.

Numerosi buoni spesa in palio (da 30 a 500 euro)

sabato alle 20.00 (apertura porte alle 18.30)

domenica alle 14.00 (apertura porte alle 13.00)

Informazioni e prenotazioni contact@luneville-galopade.fr

Espanol :

Organizado por La Galopade y presentado por Gilbert Vofart.

Numerosos vales de compra para ganar (de 30 a 500 euros)

sábado a las 20.00 h (apertura de puertas a las 18.30 h)

? 14 h el domingo (apertura de puertas a las 13 h)

Información y reservas contact@luneville-galopade.fr

