Loud Like Metal Mistral Palace Valence

Loud Like Metal

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 10.4 – 10.4 – 14 EUR

Date :

Début : 2026-02-20 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-20 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-20

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Présente LOUD LIKE METAL

PERSEIDE + LAST ADDICTION + KR3V le 20 février 2026 à Valence au Mistral Place !

.

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presents LOUD LIKE METAL

PERSEIDE + LAST ADDICTION + KR3V on February 20, 2026 in Valence at Mistral Place!

