Loud Like Metal Mistral Palace Valence

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : 10.4 – 10.4 – 14 EUR
Début : 2026-02-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-20 20:30:00
2026-02-20
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Présente LOUD LIKE METAL
PERSEIDE + LAST ADDICTION + KR3V le 20 février 2026 à Valence au Mistral Place !
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
VICTORY VISION AGENCY Presents LOUD LIKE METAL
PERSEIDE + LAST ADDICTION + KR3V on February 20, 2026 in Valence at Mistral Place!
