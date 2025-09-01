Louis Chadourne & Valery Larbaud écrivains voyageurs Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy
Louis Chadourne & Valery Larbaud écrivains voyageurs
Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier
Début : Lundi 2025-09-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00
2025-09-01
Louis Chadourne, poète et écrivain, a laissé une œuvre fulgurante mais d’une créativité intense.
Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50 mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr
English :
Louis Chadourne, poet and writer, left us a dazzling body of work of intense creativity.
German :
Louis Chadourne, Dichter und Schriftsteller, hinterließ ein fulminantes Werk, das jedoch von intensiver Kreativität geprägt war.
Italiano :
Louis Chadourne, poeta e scrittore, ha lasciato un’opera folgorante di intensa creatività.
Espanol :
Louis Chadourne, poeta y escritor, dejó una obra deslumbrante de intensa creatividad.
