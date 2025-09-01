Louis Chadourne & Valery Larbaud écrivains voyageurs Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy

Louis Chadourne & Valery Larbaud écrivains voyageurs

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier

Début : Lundi 2025-09-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

2025-09-01

Louis Chadourne, poète et écrivain, a laissé une œuvre fulgurante mais d’une créativité intense.

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50 mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr

English :

Louis Chadourne, poet and writer, left us a dazzling body of work of intense creativity.

German :

Louis Chadourne, Dichter und Schriftsteller, hinterließ ein fulminantes Werk, das jedoch von intensiver Kreativität geprägt war.

Italiano :

Louis Chadourne, poeta e scrittore, ha lasciato un’opera folgorante di intensa creatività.

Espanol :

Louis Chadourne, poeta y escritor, dejó una obra deslumbrante de intensa creatividad.

