LOVE COACH LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan

Début : 2025-10-09 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-09

De et mise en scène Xavier Matte

Avec Rodolphe Le Corre ou Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin

Durée 1h30

Les Jeudis, Vendredis et Samedis

Du 09 au 18 Octobre 2025 à 20h30

.

LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 82 05 55 26 lacomediedesktalents@gmail.com

English :

Written and directed by Xavier Matte

With Rodolphe Le Corre or Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin

Running time: 1h30

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

October 09 to 18, 2025 at 8:30pm

German :

Von und Regie: Xavier Matte

Mit: Rodolphe Le Corre oder Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin

Dauer: 1h30

Donnerstags, freitags und samstags

Vom 09. bis 18. Oktober 2025 um 20:30 Uhr

Italiano :

Scritto e diretto da Xavier Matte

Con Rodolphe Le Corre o Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin

Durata: 1h30

Giovedì, venerdì e sabato

Dal 09 al 18 ottobre 2025 alle 20.30

Espanol :

Escrita y dirigida por Xavier Matte

Con Rodolphe Le Corre o Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin

Duración: 1h30

Jueves, viernes y sábados

Del 09 al 18 de octubre de 2025 a las 20h30

