LOVE COACH LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan
LOVE COACH LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan jeudi 9 octobre 2025.
LOVE COACH LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS
LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-18
Date(s) :
2025-10-09
De et mise en scène Xavier Matte
Avec Rodolphe Le Corre ou Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin
Durée 1h30
Les Jeudis, Vendredis et Samedis
Du 09 au 18 Octobre 2025 à 20h30
.
LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 82 05 55 26 lacomediedesktalents@gmail.com
English :
Written and directed by Xavier Matte
With Rodolphe Le Corre or Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin
Running time: 1h30
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
October 09 to 18, 2025 at 8:30pm
German :
Von und Regie: Xavier Matte
Mit: Rodolphe Le Corre oder Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin
Dauer: 1h30
Donnerstags, freitags und samstags
Vom 09. bis 18. Oktober 2025 um 20:30 Uhr
Italiano :
Scritto e diretto da Xavier Matte
Con Rodolphe Le Corre o Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin
Durata: 1h30
Giovedì, venerdì e sabato
Dal 09 al 18 ottobre 2025 alle 20.30
Espanol :
Escrita y dirigida por Xavier Matte
Con Rodolphe Le Corre o Xavier Matte, Romain Henry, Céline Acquin
Duración: 1h30
Jueves, viernes y sábados
Del 09 al 18 de octubre de 2025 a las 20h30
L’événement LOVE COACH LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME