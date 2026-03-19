LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 25 avril 2026.
LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE
Place Richelieu Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
9ème édition de la conférence Luchon d’Antan.
Conférence-projection d’Anreu Pujol sur les débuts du ski dans les Pyrénées et exposition sur le pyrénéiste français Maurice Gourdon qui sera présentée par l’Académie Julien Sacaze. À ne pas manquer concert de jazz vocal par Le Duo Fumnambule.
Prposé par l’association Luchon d’Antan .
Place Richelieu Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon.dantan@gmail.com
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English :
9th edition of the Luchon d’Antan conference.
Conference-projection by Anreu Pujol on the beginnings of skiing in the Pyrenees and exhibition on the French Pyrenean Maurice Gourdon, presented by the Académie Julien Sacaze. Don’t miss: vocal jazz concert by Le Duo Fumnambule.
L’événement LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE