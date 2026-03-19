LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE

Place Richelieu Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

9ème édition de la conférence Luchon d’Antan.

Conférence-projection d’Anreu Pujol sur les débuts du ski dans les Pyrénées et exposition sur le pyrénéiste français Maurice Gourdon qui sera présentée par l’Académie Julien Sacaze. À ne pas manquer concert de jazz vocal par Le Duo Fumnambule.

Prposé par l’association Luchon d’Antan .

Place Richelieu Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon.dantan@gmail.com

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English :

9th edition of the Luchon d’Antan conference.

Conference-projection by Anreu Pujol on the beginnings of skiing in the Pyrenees and exhibition on the French Pyrenean Maurice Gourdon, presented by the Académie Julien Sacaze. Don’t miss: vocal jazz concert by Le Duo Fumnambule.

L’événement LUCHON D’ANTAN LA CONFÉRENCE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE