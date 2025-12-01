Ludo’kids Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris
Ludo’kids Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris mercredi 10 décembre 2025.
Pouss’poussins, puzzle, cherche et trouve géant, amusons-nous avec les poussins !
Pour les 4-9 ans
Partagez un moment en famille autour des jeux.
Le mercredi 10 décembre 2025
de 15h30 à 16h30
gratuit
Public enfants. A partir de 5 ans.
Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren 42 rue Petit 75019 Paris
+33142455640 bibliotheque.crimee@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/ https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/