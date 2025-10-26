Ludovic Tézier Julius Drake Place de la Comédie Lyon 1er Arrondissement

Ludovic Tézier Julius Drake Place de la Comédie Lyon 1er Arrondissement dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Ludovic Tézier Julius Drake

Place de la Comédie Opéra de Lyon Lyon 1er Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-26

fin : 2025-10-26

Date(s) :

2025-10-26

Ludovic Tézier en récital exceptionnel à Lyon ! Le baryton Ludovic Tézier transforme en or tout ce qu’il chante. Puissance d’incarnation, intensité dramatique, art des nuances.

.

Place de la Comédie Opéra de Lyon Lyon 1er Arrondissement 69001 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 85 54 54 contact@opera-lyon.com

English : Ludovic Tézier Julius Drake

Ludovic Tézier in a special recital in Lyon! Baritone Ludovic Tézier turns everything he sings into gold. Powerful expression, dramatic intensity, mastery of nuance.

German :

Ludovic Tézier bei einem außergewöhnlichen Recital in Lyon! Der Bariton Ludovic Tézier verwandelt alles, was er singt, in Gold. Er verkörpert seine Stimme kraftvoll, dramatisch und nuancenreich.

Italiano :

Ludovic Tézier in un recital eccezionale a Lione! Il baritono Ludovic Tézier trasforma in oro tutto ciò che canta. Incarnazione potente, intensità drammatica, arte delle sfumature.

Espanol :

¡Ludovic Tézier en un recital excepcional en Lyon! El barítono Ludovic Tézier convierte en oro todo lo que canta. Encarnación poderosa, intensidad dramática, arte del matiz.

L’événement Ludovic Tézier Julius Drake Lyon 1er Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès / ONLYLYON Tourisme