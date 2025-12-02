LUISA FERNANDA ALFONSO Montpellier

LUISA FERNANDA ALFONSO

18 Rue Sainte-Ursule Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 13 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-02

fin : 2025-12-02

Date(s) :

2025-12-02

Ses partenaires acoustiques, ou amants, sont multiples pas moins de vingt haut-parleurs au potentiel dramatique insoupçonné. De concert avec eux ainsi qu’avec le compositeur Peter Rubel Luisa Fernanda Alfonso donne corps aux stéréotypes qui abondent chez le danseur de caractère et le mariachi mexicain.

Excessivement machos, virtuoses et pathétiques, ils se manifestent et s’enrayent au fil des constructions, déconstructions, répétitions et modulations des danses et des chants qui les caractérisent. Entre harmonie et dissonance, un chœur polyphonique s’affranchit et se réinvente.

Sur réservation .

18 Rue Sainte-Ursule Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

His acoustic partners, or lovers, are many: no fewer than twenty loudspeakers with unsuspected dramatic potential. Working with them and with composer Peter Rubel Luisa Fernanda Alfonso gives shape to the stereotypes that abound in the character dancer and the dancer?s dancer Luisa Fernanda Alfonso gives substance to the stereotypes that abound among the character dancer and the Mexican mariac

German :

Seine akustischen Partner oder Liebhaber sind vielfältig: nicht weniger als zwanzig Lautsprecher mit einem ungeahnten dramatischen Potenzial. Gemeinsam mit ihnen und dem Komponisten Peter Rubel? Luisa Fernanda Alfonso verleiht den Stereotypen des mexikanischen Mariachi und des Charaktertänzers Gestalt.

Italiano :

I suoi partner acustici, o amanti, sono molti: non meno di venti diffusori con un potenziale drammatico insospettato. Lavorando con loro e con il compositore Peter Rubel, Luisa Fernanda Alfonso dà corpo agli stereotipi che abbondano tra le ballerine e i ballerini messicani Luisa Fernanda Alfonso dà corpo agli stereotipi che abbondano tra i ballerini e i mariachi messicani.

Espanol :

Sus compañeros acústicos, o amantes, son muchos: no menos de veinte altavoces con un potencial dramático insospechado. Trabajando con ellos ? y con el compositor Peter Rubel ? Luisa Fernanda Alfonso da cuerpo a los estereotipos que abundan entre el bailarín de carácter y el mariachi mexicano.

