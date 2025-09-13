LUNAS DANS LA LUNE FESTIVAL DE FANFARES Lunas

retrouvez l’édition 2025 du Festival de Fanfares samedi 13 septembre à partir de 18h.

Les fanfares présentes Grail’Oli, Fanfare de l’avenir, Chofar away

Concerts, spectacles, jeux enfants, guinguette et buvette.

Prix libre .

Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 81 42

English :

Lunas in the Moon

the 2025 edition of the Festival de Fanfares on Saturday September 13

Concerts, shows, children’s games, guinguette and refreshments.

Open to all

Free admission

German :

Lunas im Mond

finden Sie die Ausgabe 2025 des Fanfarenfestivals am Samstag, den 13. September

Konzerte, Aufführungen, Kinderspiele, Guinguette und Erfrischungsstände.

Für alle Altersgruppen

Freier Preis

Italiano :

Lunas in the Moon

sabato 13 settembre si terrà l’edizione 2025 del Festival de Fanfares

Concerti, spettacoli, giochi per bambini, caffè all’aperto e rinfreschi.

Aperto a tutti

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Lunas en la Luna

únase a nosotros en la 2025 edición del Festival de Fanfarrias el sábado 13 de septiembre

Conciertos, espectáculos, juegos infantiles, café al aire libre y refrescos.

Abierto a todos

Entrada gratuita

