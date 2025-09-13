LUNAS DANS LA LUNE FESTIVAL DE FANFARES Lunas
LUNAS DANS LA LUNE FESTIVAL DE FANFARES Lunas samedi 13 septembre 2025.
LUNAS DANS LA LUNE FESTIVAL DE FANFARES
Lunas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-13
fin : 2025-09-13
Date(s) :
2025-09-13
Lunas dans la Lune
retrouvez l’édition 2025 du Festival de Fanfares samedi 13 septembre
Concerts, spectacles, jeux enfants, guinguette et buvette.
Tout public
Prix libre
Lunas dans la Lune
retrouvez l’édition 2025 du Festival de Fanfares samedi 13 septembre à partir de 18h.
Les fanfares présentes Grail’Oli, Fanfare de l’avenir, Chofar away
Concerts, spectacles, jeux enfants, guinguette et buvette.
Tout public
Prix libre .
Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 81 42
English :
Lunas in the Moon
the 2025 edition of the Festival de Fanfares on Saturday September 13
Concerts, shows, children’s games, guinguette and refreshments.
Open to all
Free admission
German :
Lunas im Mond
finden Sie die Ausgabe 2025 des Fanfarenfestivals am Samstag, den 13. September
Konzerte, Aufführungen, Kinderspiele, Guinguette und Erfrischungsstände.
Für alle Altersgruppen
Freier Preis
Italiano :
Lunas in the Moon
sabato 13 settembre si terrà l’edizione 2025 del Festival de Fanfares
Concerti, spettacoli, giochi per bambini, caffè all’aperto e rinfreschi.
Aperto a tutti
Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Lunas en la Luna
únase a nosotros en la 2025 edición del Festival de Fanfarrias el sábado 13 de septiembre
Conciertos, espectáculos, juegos infantiles, café al aire libre y refrescos.
Abierto a todos
Entrada gratuita
L’événement LUNAS DANS LA LUNE FESTIVAL DE FANFARES Lunas a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB