RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL – LE KILOWATT Vitry Sur Seine

RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL Début : 2025-11-22 à 19:00. Tarif : – euros.

L’ÉVÉNEMENT INCONTOURNABLE DE LA CULTURE REGGAE EN FRANCELe RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL, c’est un rendez-vous majeur pour tous ceux qui font vivre la culture reggae et raggamuffinaujourd hui.Né à l’occasion d’un grand concert anniversaire célébrant les 25 ans de RAGGA DUB FORCE, le festival prolonge l’élan d’un collectif actif depuis les années 80, qui a toujours œuvré pour créer des passerelles entre les artistes, les scènes et le public. En studio, en live ou en sound system, ils ont structuré un véritable espace d’expression, professionnel et indépendant.En 1990, ce travail collectif donne naissance à la première compilation de raggamuffins francophones sortie en maison de disque (BMG) : RAGGA DUB FORCE MASSIVE. Un projet pionnier, qui a pavé le terrain pour toute une génération et dont les retombées se font encore sentir aujourd hui.Le RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL incarne cette culture toujours en action. Il réunit les voix d’hier et d’aujourd hui, dans une ambiance libre, militante et festive. Pas pour regarder en arrière, mais pour faire avancer la musique, les idées et les vibrations, en France, dans les Outre-mer et partout où vit la francophonie….THE UNMISSABLE EVENT FOR REGGAE CULTURE IN FRANCEThe RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL is a major event for all those who bring reggae and raggamuffin culture to life today.Born out of a major anniversary concert celebrating RAGGA DUB FORCE’s 25th anniversary, the festival continues the momentum of a collective active since the 1980s, which has always worked to build bridges between artists, stages, and audiences. In the studio, live, or with sound systems, they have created a true space for expression, professional and independent.In 1990, this collective effort gave rise to the first compilation of French-language raggamuffins released by a record label (BMG): RAGGA DUB FORCE MASSIVE. A pioneering project that paved the way for an entire generation and whose impact is still felt today.The RAGGA DUB FORCE FESTIVAL embodies this culture, which is still in action. It brings together the voices of yesterday and today, in a free, militant, and festive atmosphere. Not to look back, but to advance music, ideas, and vibrations, in France, overseas, and everywhere where the French-speaking world lives.

LE KILOWATT 18 RUE DES FUSILLES 94400 Vitry Sur Seine 94