Lutz en fête Lutzelbourg
Lutz en fête Lutzelbourg vendredi 15 août 2025.
Lutz en fête
Plateau scolaire Lutzelbourg Moselle
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-15 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-15
2025-08-15
Marché des créateurs dès 16h et animation musicale à partir de 19h par le groupe Déclic.Tout public
Plateau scolaire Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 28 52 30 13 info@lutzelbourg.fr
English :
Designers’ market from 4pm and musical entertainment from 7pm by the group Déclic.
German :
Designermarkt ab 16 Uhr und musikalische Unterhaltung ab 19 Uhr durch die Gruppe Déclic.
Italiano :
Mercato dei designer dalle 16.00 e intrattenimento musicale dalle 19.00 a cura del gruppo Déclic.
Espanol :
Mercado de diseñadores a partir de las 16.00 h y animación musical a partir de las 19.00 h a cargo del grupo Déclic.
