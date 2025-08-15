Lutz en fête Lutzelbourg

Lutz en fête Lutzelbourg vendredi 15 août 2025.

Lutz en fête

Plateau scolaire Lutzelbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-15 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-15

2025-08-15

Marché des créateurs dès 16h et animation musicale à partir de 19h par le groupe Déclic.Tout public

Plateau scolaire Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 28 52 30 13 info@lutzelbourg.fr

English :

Designers’ market from 4pm and musical entertainment from 7pm by the group Déclic.

German :

Designermarkt ab 16 Uhr und musikalische Unterhaltung ab 19 Uhr durch die Gruppe Déclic.

Italiano :

Mercato dei designer dalle 16.00 e intrattenimento musicale dalle 19.00 a cura del gruppo Déclic.

Espanol :

Mercado de diseñadores a partir de las 16.00 h y animación musical a partir de las 19.00 h a cargo del grupo Déclic.

L’événement Lutz en fête Lutzelbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG