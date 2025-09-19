Lux aeterna Abbaye-aux-Dames abbatiale Saintes

vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

Lux aeterna

Abbaye-aux-Dames abbatiale Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-19 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-19

Concert de chant médiéval avec l’ensemble Y O D, chœur d’hommes. Direction artistique et soliste Geoffroy Dudouit

Abbaye-aux-Dames abbatiale Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English :

Concert of medieval chant with ensemble Y O D, male choir. Artistic director and soloist: Geoffroy Dudouit

German :

Mittelalterliches Gesangskonzert mit dem Ensemble Y O D, einem Männerchor. Künstlerische Leitung und Solist: Geoffroy Dudouit

Italiano :

Concerto di canto medievale con l’ensemble Y O D, un coro maschile. Direttore artistico e solista: Geoffroy Dudouit

Espanol :

Concierto de canto medieval con el conjunto Y O D, coro masculino. Director artístico y solista: Geoffroy Dudouit

