Lux aeterna Abbaye-aux-Dames abbatiale Saintes

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-19 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-19 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-19
Concert de chant médiéval avec l’ensemble Y O D, chœur d’hommes. Direction artistique et soliste Geoffroy Dudouit
Abbaye-aux-Dames abbatiale Abbatiale Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 36 79 77 14 contact@mielline.org
English :
Concert of medieval chant with ensemble Y O D, male choir. Artistic director and soloist: Geoffroy Dudouit
German :
Mittelalterliches Gesangskonzert mit dem Ensemble Y O D, einem Männerchor. Künstlerische Leitung und Solist: Geoffroy Dudouit
Italiano :
Concerto di canto medievale con l’ensemble Y O D, un coro maschile. Direttore artistico e solista: Geoffroy Dudouit
Espanol :
Concierto de canto medieval con el conjunto Y O D, coro masculino. Director artístico y solista: Geoffroy Dudouit
