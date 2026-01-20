LYDIA TATTOO CONVENTION

Le Barcarès, Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Lundi 2026-04-11 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11 21:00:00

2026-04-11 2026-04-12

Pour la première fois au Barcarès, le Lydia Tattoo Convention réunit une soixantaine de tatoueurs et tatoueuses professionnels dans une ambiance artistique et conviviale. En parallèle, le Barcarès Kustom Show propose concerts, shows, animations et expos de motos et voitures, entrée libre !

66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

For the first time in Le Barcarès, the Lydia Tattoo Convention brings together some 60 professional tattoo artists in a friendly, artistic atmosphere. At the same time, the Barcarès Kustom Show offers concerts, shows, entertainment and exhibitions of motorcycles and cars, with free admission!

