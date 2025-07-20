M Beach Concert // FROCK’N’ROLL + Vide Grenier Mesnil-Saint-Père
M Beach Concert // FROCK’N’ROLL + Vide Grenier Mesnil-Saint-Père dimanche 20 juillet 2025.
M Beach Concert // FROCK’N’ROLL + Vide Grenier
M Beach Mesnil-Saint-Père Aube
Tarif : – – Eur
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-20
fin : 2025-07-20
Date(s) :
2025-07-20
.
M Beach Mesnil-Saint-Père 10140 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 41 08 48 contact@mbeach.fr
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement M Beach Concert // FROCK’N’ROLL + Vide Grenier Mesnil-Saint-Père a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne