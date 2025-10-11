M. Raynal raconte Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca Langeais

M. Raynal raconte Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca Langeais samedi 11 octobre 2025.

M. Raynal raconte Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca

4 Place de la Douve Langeais Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11 2025-10-18

Sur 28m et 25 maquettes (200 voitures miniatures) je raconte l’histoire de Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca, à la manière d’un chemin de croix laïque où chaque maquette est une station où je raconte un élément de l’histoire.

Sur 28m et 25 maquettes (200 voitures miniatures) je raconte l’histoire de Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca, à la manière d’un chemin de croix laïque où chaque maquette est une station où je raconte un élément de l’histoire.

La prestation est bénévole avec participation libre au profit des Soleils de Quentin. .

4 Place de la Douve Langeais 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 96 86 34 2cvandco@laposte.net

English :

Over 28m and 25 models (200 miniature cars) I tell the story of Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot and Matra Simca, in the manner of a secular Way of the Cross, where each model is a station where I tell an element of the story.

German :

Auf 28 m und 25 Modellen (200 Miniaturautos) erzähle ich die Geschichte von Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot und Matra Simca in der Art eines säkularen Kreuzwegs, bei dem jedes Modell eine Station ist, an der ich ein Element der Geschichte erzähle.

Italiano :

Su 28 metri e 25 modelli (200 auto in miniatura) racconto la storia di Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot e Matra Simca, alla maniera di una Via Crucis laica, dove ogni modello è una stazione in cui racconto un elemento della storia.

Espanol :

A lo largo de 28 m y 25 maquetas (200 coches en miniatura) cuento la historia de Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot y Matra Simca, a la manera de un Vía Crucis laico, en el que cada maqueta es una estación en la que cuento un elemento de la historia.

L’événement M. Raynal raconte Simca Chrysler, Peugeot Talbot et Matra Simca Langeais a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE