M ta Santé Saint-Amarin

M ta Santé Saint-Amarin lundi 29 septembre 2025.

M ta Santé

DE LA GARE Saint-Amarin Haut-Rhin

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-09-29 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-29 18:00:00

2025-09-29

Ateliers prévention dépisatage informations
Organisée par le Pays thur doller référente Mme DEL ZOTTO Fabienne 0  .

DE LA GARE Saint-Amarin 68550 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 35 70 78  justine.henlin@ville-saint-amarin.fr

English :

Prevention and screening workshops

German :

Workshops Prävention Früherkennung Informationen

Italiano :

Workshop informativi su prevenzione e screening

Espanol :

Talleres de información sobre prevención y detección

