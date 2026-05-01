MaaT en concert Foyer communal Launstroff

Launstroff

MaaT en concert

Foyer communal 4B place de l’Eglise Launstroff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-30 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

MaaT (Music as a Therapy) viendra donner une représentation musicale exceptionnelle à Launstroff! Fondé en 2023 et originaire de Thionville, le groupe régalera son public grâce à ses reprises énergiques de chansons rock.

Une restauration sera proposée sur place à partir de 18h30, assurée par l’Association des Parents d’Elèves et Les Amis de Flatten.Tout public

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Foyer communal 4B place de l’Eglise Launstroff 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 36 67

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English :

MaaT (Music as a Therapy) is coming to Launstroff for an exceptional musical performance! Founded in 2023 and hailing from Thionville, the band will be delighting audiences with their energetic covers of rock songs.

Catering will be available on site from 6.30pm, provided by the Association des Parents d’Elèves and Les Amis de Flatten.

L’événement MaaT en concert Launstroff a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME