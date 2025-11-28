MACHUKA BETTY POP’S Toulouse

MACHUKA Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 BETTY POP’S Haute-Garonne

La fusion provocatrice du moment ! Ces garçons, guidés par ce groove si particulier aux saveurs aborigènes, complété par cette énergie funky aux ambiances tropicales, agrémentée d’une touche particulièrement psychédélique. Ils apportent un son original et dansant qui nous fera attendre impatiemment chacune de leurs apparitions.

Bar de proximité – Pizza Club

Terrasse, bonne humeur & cie Lun 17h-00h/Mar – Ven 17h-02h/Sam 17h-03h

Terrasse, bonne humeur & cie Lun 17h-00h/Mar – Ven 17h-02h/Sam 17h-03h

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Cumbia