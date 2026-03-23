MADE IN OCCITANIE Narbonne

MADE IN OCCITANIE

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 9 – 9 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Rendez-vous à Fontfroide pour un nouveau grand temps fort dédié à l’Occitanie. Avec made in Occitanie, l’abbaye inaugure un événement inédit consacré aux talents, productions et à la création occitane, porté par celles et ceux qui en font la richesse.

Plus de soixante artisans, producteurs et créateurs investiront l’abbaye pour présenter leurs produits et savoir-faire, entre héritage local et création contemporaine. Gastronomie, artisanat et univers créatifs se rencontreront au fil de dégustations, démonstrations et temps participatifs, offrant au public une expérience immersive et généreuse. Parmi les temps forts, la présence de Fanny Mahou, finaliste de l’émission Le Meilleur Pâtissier , qui animera un atelier aux côtés d’autres talents reconnus.

Made in Occitanie se dévoile comme une expérience unique, révélant la richesse, la diversité et l’audace des talents de notre région.

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 11 08

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English :

Join us at Fontfroide for a new highlight dedicated to Occitania. With made in Occitanie, the abbey inaugurates a brand-new event dedicated to Occitan talent, production and creativity, supported by those who make it so rich.

More than sixty artisans, producers and designers will take over the abbey to present their products and know-how, combining local heritage and contemporary creation. Gastronomy, crafts and creative worlds will come together in tastings, demonstrations and participatory events, offering the public an immersive and generous experience. One of the highlights will be the presence of Fanny Mahou, finalist on the TV show Le Meilleur Pâtissier , who will be leading a workshop alongside other renowned talents.

Made in Occitanie is a unique experience, revealing the richness, diversity and boldness of our region?s talent.

L’événement MADE IN OCCITANIE Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT