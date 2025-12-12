MAGALI GIO – COMEDIE MONTORGUEIL Paris
MAGALI GIO Début : 2026-04-08 à 21:00. Tarif : – euros.
Dans ce spectacle inclassable, Magali Gio porte un regard lucide et moqueur sur notre société fatiguée.Son objectif : vous décharger de vos bagages.Un voyage introspectif et universel, dans lequel vous vous reconnaîtrez. Assurément un de nos coup de coeur du festival d’Avignon 2025.
COMEDIE MONTORGUEIL 50 RUE D’ABOUKIR 75002 Paris 75