MAGIC NOËL Fleury
MAGIC NOËL Fleury lundi 22 décembre 2025.
MAGIC NOËL
Fleury Aude
Début : 2025-12-22 16:30:00
fin : 2025-12-22 21:30:00
2025-12-22
Programme
– 16h30 La magie commence !
Maquillage enchanté et sculpture de ballons avec l’association Sauvetage Pérignanais pour transformer les enfants en véritables héros de Noël
Des moments complices et pailletés à partager en famille
– 18h30 La Belle et la Bête
Une histoire d’amour et de lumière, un grand classique réinventé pour faire rêver petits et grands
– 19h45 Rencontre avec les mascottes
Sourires, câlins et photos à volonté
Un souvenir impérissable pour les enfants !
– 20h 21h30 Harmony Grâces
Un spectacle élégant, lumineux et féerique pour sublimer la soirée
Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations
Goûters, boissons & gourmandises de fête vous attendent !
Et ne manquez pas le chalet du Père Noël !
Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 46 60 60
English :
Program
– 4:30 pm: The magic begins!
Enchanted make-up and balloon sculpting with the Sauvetage Pérignanais association to transform children into real Christmas heroes
A glittery, fun-filled time to share with the whole family!
– 6:30pm: Beauty and the Beast
A story of love and light, a classic reinvented to enchant young and old alike
– 7:45pm: Meet the mascots
Smiles, hugs and photos galore
An unforgettable memory for the kids!
– 8pm 9:30pm: Harmony Grâces
An elegant, luminous and enchanting show to enhance the evening
Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations
Snacks, drinks and festive treats await you!
And don’t miss Santa’s chalet!
German :
Programm
– 16.30 Uhr: Der Zauber beginnt!
Verzaubertes Make-up und Ballonskulpturen mit dem Verein Sauvetage Pérignanais, um die Kinder in echte Weihnachtshelden zu verwandeln
Komplizenschaftliche und glitzernde Momente für die ganze Familie
– 18.30 Uhr: Die Schöne und das Biest
Eine Geschichte von Liebe und Licht, ein großer Klassiker, der neu erfunden wurde, um Groß und Klein zum Träumen zu bringen
– 19.45 Uhr: Treffen mit den Maskottchen
Lächeln, Umarmungen und Fotos nach Herzenslust!
Eine bleibende Erinnerung für die Kinder!
– 20h 21h30 Harmony Grâces
Eine elegante, leuchtende und märchenhafte Show, um den Abend zu veredeln
Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations (Die Gourmet-Chalets & Vereine)
Festliche Snacks, Getränke & Leckereien warten auf Sie!
Und verpassen Sie nicht das Chalet des Weihnachtsmanns!
Italiano :
Programma
– 16.30: La magia ha inizio!
Face painting incantato e sculture di palloncini con l’associazione Sauvetage Pérignanais per trasformare i bambini in veri eroi del Natale
Un divertimento scintillante per tutta la famiglia!
– 18.30: La Bella e la Bestia
Una storia d’amore e di luce, un grande classico reinventato per incantare grandi e piccini
– 19.45: Incontro con le mascotte
Sorrisi, abbracci e foto a volontà
Un ricordo indimenticabile per i bambini!
– 20.00 21.30: Armonia Grâces
Uno spettacolo elegante, luminoso e magico per arricchire la serata
Chalet gourmet e associazioni
Spuntini, bevande e delizie festive vi aspettano!
E non perdetevi lo chalet di Babbo Natale!
Espanol :
Programa
– 16.30 h: ¡Comienza la magia!
Maquillaje encantado y globoflexia con la asociación Sauvetage Pérignanais para transformar a los niños en auténticos héroes de la Navidad
Un momento brillante y divertido para compartir en familia
– 18.30 h: La Bella y la Bestia
Una historia de amor y de luz, un gran clásico reinventado para hacer las delicias de grandes y pequeños
– 19:45: Encuentro con las mascotas
Sonrisas, abrazos y muchas fotos
¡Un recuerdo inolvidable para los niños!
– 20.00 h 21.30 h: Harmony Grâces
Un espectáculo elegante, luminoso y mágico para amenizar la velada
Chalés gastronómicos y asociaciones
Aperitivos, bebidas y golosinas festivas le esperan
¡Y no se pierda el chalet de Papá Noel!
L’événement MAGIC NOËL Fleury a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi