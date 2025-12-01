MAGIC NOËL

Fleury Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-22 16:30:00

fin : 2025-12-22 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-22

Programme

– 16h30 La magie commence !

Maquillage enchanté et sculpture de ballons avec l’association Sauvetage Pérignanais pour transformer les enfants en véritables héros de Noël

Des moments complices et pailletés à partager en famille

– 18h30 La Belle et la Bête

Une histoire d’amour et de lumière, un grand classique réinventé pour faire rêver petits et grands

– 19h45 Rencontre avec les mascottes

Sourires, câlins et photos à volonté

Un souvenir impérissable pour les enfants !

– 20h 21h30 Harmony Grâces

Un spectacle élégant, lumineux et féerique pour sublimer la soirée

Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations

Goûters, boissons & gourmandises de fête vous attendent !

Et ne manquez pas le chalet du Père Noël !

.

Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 46 60 60

English :

Program

– 4:30 pm: The magic begins!

Enchanted make-up and balloon sculpting with the Sauvetage Pérignanais association to transform children into real Christmas heroes

A glittery, fun-filled time to share with the whole family!

– 6:30pm: Beauty and the Beast

A story of love and light, a classic reinvented to enchant young and old alike

– 7:45pm: Meet the mascots

Smiles, hugs and photos galore

An unforgettable memory for the kids!

– 8pm 9:30pm: Harmony Grâces

An elegant, luminous and enchanting show to enhance the evening

Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations

Snacks, drinks and festive treats await you!

And don’t miss Santa’s chalet!

German :

Programm

– 16.30 Uhr: Der Zauber beginnt!

Verzaubertes Make-up und Ballonskulpturen mit dem Verein Sauvetage Pérignanais, um die Kinder in echte Weihnachtshelden zu verwandeln

Komplizenschaftliche und glitzernde Momente für die ganze Familie

– 18.30 Uhr: Die Schöne und das Biest

Eine Geschichte von Liebe und Licht, ein großer Klassiker, der neu erfunden wurde, um Groß und Klein zum Träumen zu bringen

– 19.45 Uhr: Treffen mit den Maskottchen

Lächeln, Umarmungen und Fotos nach Herzenslust!

Eine bleibende Erinnerung für die Kinder!

– 20h 21h30 Harmony Grâces

Eine elegante, leuchtende und märchenhafte Show, um den Abend zu veredeln

Les Chalets Gourmands & Associations (Die Gourmet-Chalets & Vereine)

Festliche Snacks, Getränke & Leckereien warten auf Sie!

Und verpassen Sie nicht das Chalet des Weihnachtsmanns!

Italiano :

Programma

– 16.30: La magia ha inizio!

Face painting incantato e sculture di palloncini con l’associazione Sauvetage Pérignanais per trasformare i bambini in veri eroi del Natale

Un divertimento scintillante per tutta la famiglia!

– 18.30: La Bella e la Bestia

Una storia d’amore e di luce, un grande classico reinventato per incantare grandi e piccini

– 19.45: Incontro con le mascotte

Sorrisi, abbracci e foto a volontà

Un ricordo indimenticabile per i bambini!

– 20.00 21.30: Armonia Grâces

Uno spettacolo elegante, luminoso e magico per arricchire la serata

Chalet gourmet e associazioni

Spuntini, bevande e delizie festive vi aspettano!

E non perdetevi lo chalet di Babbo Natale!

Espanol :

Programa

– 16.30 h: ¡Comienza la magia!

Maquillaje encantado y globoflexia con la asociación Sauvetage Pérignanais para transformar a los niños en auténticos héroes de la Navidad

Un momento brillante y divertido para compartir en familia

– 18.30 h: La Bella y la Bestia

Una historia de amor y de luz, un gran clásico reinventado para hacer las delicias de grandes y pequeños

– 19:45: Encuentro con las mascotas

Sonrisas, abrazos y muchas fotos

¡Un recuerdo inolvidable para los niños!

– 20.00 h 21.30 h: Harmony Grâces

Un espectáculo elegante, luminoso y mágico para amenizar la velada

Chalés gastronómicos y asociaciones

Aperitivos, bebidas y golosinas festivas le esperan

¡Y no se pierda el chalet de Papá Noel!

