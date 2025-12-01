MAGIE DE NOEL Bages

MAGIE DE NOEL

Début : 2025-12-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

2025-12-14

La ville de Bages fête Noël dans une ambiance chaleureuse et familiale marché artisanal, ateliers créatifs, balade en calèche, restauration, village de Noël, chorale et spectacle Maléfique et la belle au bois dormant à 17h.

D49 Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 71 25

The town of Bages celebrates Christmas in a warm, family atmosphere: craft market, creative workshops, horse-drawn carriage rides, restaurants, Christmas village, choir and Maléfique et la belle au bois dormant show at 5pm.

