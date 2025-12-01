MAGIE DE NOËL GRAND SPECTACLE DE NOËL Carcassonne

MAGIE DE NOËL GRAND SPECTACLE DE NOËL

Place Carnot Carcassonne Aude

2025-12-24 18:00:00

2025-12-24

Plongez dans l’univers féerique de Noël avec Le laboratoire fou du Père Noël , un spectacle magique idéal pour une sortie en famille… Bienvenue dans le laboratoire secret du Père Noël, où une équipe de lutins scientifiques teste des inventions farfelues pour améliorer la tournée du 24 décembre ! Bottes Turbo incontrôlable, Machine à Bonheur, Neige Instantanée, Boussole Magique… Rien ne fonctionne comme prévu, donnant lieu à une succession de scènes comiques et d’effets festifs. C’est finalement grâce aux enfants que la vraie formule de Noël est trouvée partage, joie et esprit de fête.

Place Carnot Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie

Immerse yourself in the magical world of Christmas with Santa’s Mad Laboratory , a magical show ideal for a family outing… Welcome to Santa’s secret laboratory, where a team of scientific elves test out wacky inventions to make the December 24th tour even better! Uncontrollable Turbo Boots, Happiness Machine, Instant Snow, Magic Compass? Nothing works as planned, giving rise to a succession of comic scenes and festive effects. In the end, it’s thanks to the children that the true formula for Christmas is found: sharing, joy and festive spirit.

