Magie Léo brière Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Magie Léo brière

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

À la télévision, sur les réseaux sociaux ou sur scène, les spectacles de Léo Brière ont conquis le public comme les professionnels qui lui décernent en 2021 le Mandrake d’Or, l’équivalent de l’Oscar de la magie !

.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Magic: Léo Brière

On television, on social media or on stage, Léo Brière’s shows have won over audiences and professionals alike, who in 2021 awarded him the Mandrake d’Or, the equivalent of the Oscar for magic!



More autobiographical, Existences evokes the events that changed his life and, through them, the importance of encounters. Between laughter and emotion, his show is as impressive as it is touching.

After Influence, Premonition, and The Unprecedented Experience, the young prodigy Léo Brière wanted to confide in the audience to experience a true moment of sharing and exchange. Conceived as a one-on-one with each person present, Existences makes everyone the hero of his spectacular mentalism and illusionism acts. The immersive set, composed of seven LED screens, suggests familiar environments: a library, urban graffiti, or everyday objects gathered like a cabinet of curiosities. The atmosphere is soft, subdued, conducive to introspection, to evoking one’s existence, one’s memories, and to revealing one’s masks. Once trust and complicity are established, Léo Brière can then perform a series of tricks, each more astonishing than the last, to the point that even the most reluctant will eventually admit defeat! A master of entertainment and magic, his talent is anything but illusory.

German :

Im Fernsehen, in sozialen Netzwerken und auf der Bühne haben Léo Brières Shows sowohl das Publikum als auch die Fachwelt begeistert, die ihm 2021 den Mandrake d’Or verleiht, das Äquivalent zum Oscar der Zauberkunst!

Italiano : Magia: Léo Brière

In televisione, sui social media o sul palco, gli spettacoli di Léo Brière hanno conquistato pubblico e professionisti, che nel 2021 gli hanno conferito il Mandrake d’Or, l’equivalente dell’Oscar della magia!



Più autobiografico, Existences evoca gli eventi che gli hanno cambiato la vita e, attraverso di essi, l’importanza degli incontri. Tra risate ed emozioni, il suo spettacolo è tanto impressionante quanto toccante.

Dopo Influence, Premonition e The Unprecedented Experience, il giovane prodigio Léo Brière ha voluto confidarsi con il pubblico per vivere un vero momento di condivisione e scambio. Concepito come un faccia a faccia con ogni persona presente, Existences rende ognuno protagonista dei suoi spettacolari numeri di mentalismo e illusionismo. La scenografia immersiva, composta da sette schermi LED, evoca ambienti familiari: una biblioteca, graffiti urbani o oggetti di uso quotidiano raccolti come in una stanza delle meraviglie. L’atmosfera è morbida, soffusa, che invita all’introspezione, all’evocazione della propria esistenza, dei propri ricordi e alla rivelazione delle proprie maschere. Una volta instaurata fiducia e complicità, Léo Brière può esibirsi in una serie di trucchi, uno più sorprendente dell’altro, al punto che anche il più riluttante finirà per ammettere la sconfitta! Maestro di intrattenimento e magia, il suo talento è tutt’altro che illusorio.

Espanol :

En televisión, en las redes sociales y sobre el escenario, los espectáculos de Léo Brière han conquistado al público y a los profesionales, y en 2021 será galardonado con la Mandrágora de Oro, ¡el equivalente al Oscar de la magia!

L’événement Magie Léo brière Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime