MAI À VÉLO LA TRANSHUMANCE À VÉLO FAIT ÉTAPE À CENNE-MONESTIÉS Cenne-Monestiés

Cenne-Monestiés

MAI À VÉLO LA TRANSHUMANCE À VÉLO FAIT ÉTAPE À CENNE-MONESTIÉS

Chemin du paradis Cenne-Monestiés Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-10 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

La Transhumance à vélo fait étape à Cenne-Monestiés !

Dans le cadre de Mai à vélo, et de sa grande Transhumance à vélo (du 09 mai au 16 mai), le service mobilité de la Communauté de Communes Piège Lauragais Malepère vous invite à une journée conviviale, festive et dédiée aux mobilités douces.

Programme de la journée

à 9h Départ de la 2ème étape de la Transhumance à vélo devant la mairie de Montréal

à 12h Arrivée du cortège à L’Usine à Cenne-Monestiés

dès 12h Restauration sur place (foodtruck)

de 13h30 à 18h Animations pour tous (vélo-smoothie, parcours de maniabilité, visites guidées du futur tiers-lieu de L’Usine)

à 15h Balade vélo et biodiversité (avec le Conseil Municipal Jeunes de Cenne-Monestiés)

dès 18h Apéritif offert à la population (toujours à L’Usine) et échanges autour du Plan d’Action de Mobilité

Que vous soyez cycliste passionné ou simple curieux, venez partager ce moment festif et engagé pour des mobilités plus durables.

Remarque

Les mineurs non accompagnés devront présenter une autorisation parentale signée pour participer aux animations.

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Chemin du paradis Cenne-Monestiés 11170 Aude Occitanie contact@lauragaismobilite.com

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English :

The Transhumance bicycle tour stops off at Cenne-Monestiés!

As part of Mai à vélo, and its Transhumance à vélo (from May 09 to May 16), the mobility department of the Communauté de Communes Piège Lauragais Malepère invites you to a friendly, festive day dedicated to soft mobility.

Program for the day

9 a.m.: Start of the 2nd stage of the Transhumance à vélo in front of the town hall in Montréal

12pm: Arrival of the procession at L’Usine à Cenne-Monestiés

from 12pm: Catering on site (foodtruck)

1:30 pm to 6 pm: Activities for all (bike-smoothie, bike-handling course, guided tours of the future L’Usine third-party site)

3pm: Bicycle and biodiversity tour (with the Cenne-Monestiés Municipal Youth Council)

from 6pm: Aperitif offered to the public (again at L’Usine) and discussion of the Mobility Action Plan

Whether you’re a keen cyclist or just curious, come and share this festive moment committed to more sustainable mobility.

Please note:

Unaccompanied minors will need to present a signed parental authorization to take part in the activities.

L’événement MAI À VÉLO LA TRANSHUMANCE À VÉLO FAIT ÉTAPE À CENNE-MONESTIÉS Cenne-Monestiés a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Collines Cathares Tourisme