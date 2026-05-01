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MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE Targasonne

MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE Targasonne

MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE Targasonne samedi 9 mai 2026.

Ville : 66120 Targasonne

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Targasonne

MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE

Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Journée spéciale à Targasonne pour le lancement de l’évènement Mai à Vélo.
Réparez, échangez et testez toute la journée !
10h-13h Atelier réparation et bourse aux vélos
13h-16h Essais et atelier VAE (vélo à assistance électrique) avec Ecobike. …
  .

Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Special day in Targasonne to launch the Mai à Vélo event.
Repair, swap and test all day long!
10am-1pm: Repair workshop and bike exchange
1pm-4pm: VAE (electrically-assisted bicycle) testing and workshop with Ecobike. …

L’événement MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE