Targasonne

MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE

Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Journée spéciale à Targasonne pour le lancement de l’évènement Mai à Vélo.

Réparez, échangez et testez toute la journée !

10h-13h Atelier réparation et bourse aux vélos

13h-16h Essais et atelier VAE (vélo à assistance électrique) avec Ecobike. …

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Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47

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English :

Special day in Targasonne to launch the Mai à Vélo event.

Repair, swap and test all day long!

10am-1pm: Repair workshop and bike exchange

1pm-4pm: VAE (electrically-assisted bicycle) testing and workshop with Ecobike. …

L’événement MAI À VÉLO TARGASONNE Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE