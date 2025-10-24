MAMANS POULES POCHOIRS Gignac

Place du jeu de ballon Gignac Hérault

Début : 2025-10-24

fin : 2025-10-24

2025-10-24

Expérimente la technique d’impression au pochoir en composant un poulailler idéal

Place du jeu de ballon Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 03 83

English :

Experiment with the stencil printing technique to create your ideal chicken coop

German :

Experimentiere mit der Schablonendrucktechnik, indem du einen idealen Hühnerstall zusammenstellst

Italiano :

Sperimentate la tecnica di stampa con lo stencil creando un pollaio ideale

Espanol :

Experimenta con la técnica de impresión por estarcido creando un gallinero ideal

