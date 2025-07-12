Mamma Mia Night Zone commerciale Capvern Capvern
Mamma Mia Night
Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-07-12 19:00:00
2025-07-12
Un dîner 100% saveurs italiennes
Carte spéciale Italie, plats à partir de 15 €
En live TRADD, chanteur ténor. Une voix puissante et envoûtante pour vous transporter au cœur de l’Italie
Animation Italo Disco avec Djette Fanny
Ambiance festive et dansante jusqu’au bout de la nuit
Convivialité, gastronomie et musique inoubliable !
Pensez à réserver votre table, renseignements et réservations au 06 95 96 53 45
Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 96 24
English :
A 100% Italian dinner
Special Italian menu, dishes from 15?
Live: TRADD, tenor singer. A powerful, bewitching voice to transport you to the heart of Italy
Italo Disco entertainment with Djette Fanny
Festive atmosphere and dancing all night long
Conviviality, gastronomy and unforgettable music!
Don’t forget to reserve your table. For information and reservations, call 06 95 96 53 45
German :
Ein Abendessen mit 100% italienischen Aromen
Spezielle italienische Speisekarte, Gerichte ab 15?
Live: TRADD, Tenorsänger. Eine kraftvolle und bezaubernde Stimme, die Sie in das Herz Italiens entführt
Italo-Disco-Animation mit Djette Fanny
Festliche und tanzende Atmosphäre bis zum Ende der Nacht
Geselligkeit, Gastronomie und unvergessliche Musik!
Denken Sie daran, Ihren Tisch zu reservieren. Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 95 96 53 45
Italiano :
Una cena dal sapore 100% italiano
Menu speciale italiano, piatti a partire da ? 15
Dal vivo: TRADD, cantante tenore. Una voce potente e accattivante che vi trasporterà nel cuore dell’Italia
Intrattenimento Italo Disco con DJette Fanny
Atmosfera festosa e balli fino a fine serata
Convivialità, gastronomia e musica indimenticabile!
Non dimenticate di prenotare il vostro tavolo, per informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 95 96 53 45
Espanol :
Una cena con sabor 100% italiano
Menú especial italiano, platos a partir de 15
En directo: TRADD, cantante tenor. Una voz potente y cautivadora para transportarle al corazón de Italia
Animación Italo Disco con DJette Fanny
Ambiente festivo y baile hasta el final de la noche
¡Convivialidad, gastronomía y música inolvidable!
No olvide reservar su mesa, información y reservas en el 06 95 96 53 45
