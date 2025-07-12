Mamma Mia Night Zone commerciale Capvern Capvern

Un dîner 100% saveurs italiennes

Carte spéciale Italie, plats à partir de 15 €

En live TRADD, chanteur ténor. Une voix puissante et envoûtante pour vous transporter au cœur de l’Italie

Animation Italo Disco avec Djette Fanny

Ambiance festive et dansante jusqu’au bout de la nuit

Convivialité, gastronomie et musique inoubliable !

Pensez à réserver votre table, renseignements et réservations au 06 95 96 53 45

Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 96 24

English :

A 100% Italian dinner

Special Italian menu, dishes from 15?

Live: TRADD, tenor singer. A powerful, bewitching voice to transport you to the heart of Italy

Italo Disco entertainment with Djette Fanny

Festive atmosphere and dancing all night long

Conviviality, gastronomy and unforgettable music!

Don’t forget to reserve your table. For information and reservations, call 06 95 96 53 45

German :

Ein Abendessen mit 100% italienischen Aromen

Spezielle italienische Speisekarte, Gerichte ab 15?

Live: TRADD, Tenorsänger. Eine kraftvolle und bezaubernde Stimme, die Sie in das Herz Italiens entführt

Italo-Disco-Animation mit Djette Fanny

Festliche und tanzende Atmosphäre bis zum Ende der Nacht

Geselligkeit, Gastronomie und unvergessliche Musik!

Denken Sie daran, Ihren Tisch zu reservieren. Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 95 96 53 45

Italiano :

Una cena dal sapore 100% italiano

Menu speciale italiano, piatti a partire da ? 15

Dal vivo: TRADD, cantante tenore. Una voce potente e accattivante che vi trasporterà nel cuore dell’Italia

Intrattenimento Italo Disco con DJette Fanny

Atmosfera festosa e balli fino a fine serata

Convivialità, gastronomia e musica indimenticabile!

Non dimenticate di prenotare il vostro tavolo, per informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 95 96 53 45

Espanol :

Una cena con sabor 100% italiano

Menú especial italiano, platos a partir de 15

En directo: TRADD, cantante tenor. Una voz potente y cautivadora para transportarle al corazón de Italia

Animación Italo Disco con DJette Fanny

Ambiente festivo y baile hasta el final de la noche

¡Convivialidad, gastronomía y música inolvidable!

No olvide reservar su mesa, información y reservas en el 06 95 96 53 45

