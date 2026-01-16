Maquillage offert Piau Station de Piau Aragnouet

Maquillage offert Piau

Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-11 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-11 16:00:00

2026-02-11

Notre équipe d’animateurs vous convie, pour un moment maquillage en centre station.

Animation gratuite, offerte par la station pour les enfants.

Rendez-vous devant l’Office de Tourisme.

14H00 16H00

Les enfants sont invités à se faire maquiller sur le thème qui leur fait plaisir!!

Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com

English :

Our team of animators invites you to a make-up moment in the center of the resort.

Free animation, offered by the resort for the children.

Meeting point in front of the Tourist Office.

14H00 16H00

Children are invited to have their makeup done on the theme that they like!

