Maquillage offert Piau Station de Piau Aragnouet
Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2026-03-04 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-04 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-04
Notre équipe d’animateurs vous convie, pour un moment maquillage en centre station.
Animation gratuite, offerte par la station pour les enfants.
Rendez-vous devant l’Office de Tourisme dans le bâtiment Accueil.
14H00 16H00
Les enfants sont invités à se faire maquiller sur le thème qui leur fait plaisir!!
Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com
English :
Our team of animators invites you to a make-up moment in the center of the resort.
Free animation, offered by the resort for children.
Meet in front of the Tourist Office in the reception building.
14H00 16H00
Children are invited to have their make-up done on the theme that they like!
