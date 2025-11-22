Marathon International du Beaujolais Fleurie

21ème Marathon International du Beaujolais parcours en ligne entre Fleurie et Villefranche à travers vignes, châteaux et cuvages, sur tout le parcours orchestres et dégustations, arrivée à Villefranche en fête.

Fleurie 69820 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 65 05 42 contact@marathondubeaujolais.org

English : Beaujolais International Marathon

The 21th Marathon International du Beaujolais will yet again be the unmissable fun sporting event in November. Ranked amongst the top 10 marathons in France, and one of the top five festive races in the country.

German :

21. Internationaler Marathon des Beaujolais: Inline-Strecke zwischen Fleurie und Villefranche durch Weinberge, Schlösser und Weinkeller, auf der gesamten Strecke Orchester und Weinproben, Ankunft in Villefranche en fête.

Italiano :

21a Maratona Internazionale del Beaujolais: un percorso in linea tra Fleurie e Villefranche attraverso vigneti, châteaux e cuvages, con musica dal vivo e degustazioni lungo tutto il percorso, e un arrivo festoso a Villefranche.

Espanol :

21º Maratón Internacional del Beaujolais: un recorrido en línea entre Fleurie y Villefranche a través de viñedos, châteaux y cuvages, con música en directo y degustaciones durante todo el trayecto, y un final festivo en Villefranche.

