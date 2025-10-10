MARC RAVAYROL (TEXTES) Carcassonne

Interlude Changement de plateau Lecture Augmentée / 15 min.

Les Data Poèmes Comment survivre sans cerveau, sans vision. Une idiotie dans le cyberespace. Performance filmée en direct. Cie « Si le monde entier faisait plus d’effort, on accepterait mieux tout ce qui nous entoure. »

37 Rue Trivalle Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Interlude Change of scene: Augmented Reading / 15 min.

Data Poems: How to survive without brains, without vision. Idiocy in cyberspace. Performance filmed live. Cie: « If the whole world made more of an effort, we’d be more accepting of everything around us. »

German :

Zwischenspiel Szenenwechsel: Augmented Lecture / 15 Min.

Die Data Poems: Wie man ohne Gehirn und ohne Vision überlebt. Eine Idiotie im Cyberspace. Live gefilmte Performance. Cie: « Wenn sich die ganze Welt mehr anstrengen würde, würden wir alles um uns herum besser akzeptieren »

Italiano :

Interludio Cambio di set: lettura aumentata / 15 min.

Poesie di dati: come sopravvivere senza cervello, senza visione. Idiozia nel cyberspazio. Performance filmata dal vivo. Cie: « Se il mondo intero si sforzasse di più, saremmo più accettati di tutto ciò che ci circonda »

Espanol :

Interludio Cambio de decorado: Lectura aumentada / 15 min.

Poemas de datos: Cómo sobrevivir sin cerebro, sin visión. Idiotez en el ciberespacio. Actuación filmada en directo. Cie: « Si todo el mundo se esforzara más, aceptaríamos mejor todo lo que nos rodea »

