Marche 10KM de Bourcefranc Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
Marche 10KM de Bourcefranc Bourcefranc-le-Chapus samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Marche 10KM de Bourcefranc
Rue Patoizeau Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-11-08
fin : 2025-11-08
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Randonnée conviviale dans les sentiers et le village ostréicole
Rue Patoizeau Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 79 91 96 michelfoucaud@yahoo.fr
English : Bourcefranc 10KM walk
A friendly walk along the trails and through the oyster village
German : 10KM-Wanderung in Bourcefranc
Gesellige Wanderung über die Pfade und durch das Austerndorf
Italiano :
Una passeggiata conviviale lungo i sentieri e attraverso il villaggio delle ostriche
Espanol : Bourcefranc 10KM marcha
Un agradable paseo por los senderos y el pueblo de las ostras
