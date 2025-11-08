Marche 10KM de Bourcefranc

Rue Patoizeau Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Randonnée conviviale dans les sentiers et le village ostréicole

.

Rue Patoizeau Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 79 91 96 michelfoucaud@yahoo.fr

English : Bourcefranc 10KM walk

A friendly walk along the trails and through the oyster village

German : 10KM-Wanderung in Bourcefranc

Gesellige Wanderung über die Pfade und durch das Austerndorf

Italiano :

Una passeggiata conviviale lungo i sentieri e attraverso il villaggio delle ostriche

Espanol : Bourcefranc 10KM marcha

Un agradable paseo por los senderos y el pueblo de las ostras

L’événement Marche 10KM de Bourcefranc Bourcefranc-le-Chapus a été mis à jour le 2025-06-06 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes