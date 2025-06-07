Marché artisanal et festif – Rue de Porz Ar Vag Plomodiern, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Plomodiern.

Marché artisanal et festif Rue de Porz Ar Vag Chez Tatabel Plomodiern Finistère

Début : 2025-06-07

Artisans créateurs producteurs chanvre, herboristerie, vêtements, wax, lithotherapie, bijoux, sac et doudous crochet, céramique, bois, pierre, sauna mobile à prix libre !

Pour les enfants sculptures sur ballons, initiation jonglerie, château gonflable et maquillage.

La fête Dj Samuel (reggae duo to house music), Pounz (rap poétique), les reines du Bal (déjanté) au dancing de Gino. .

Rue de Porz Ar Vag Chez Tatabel

Plomodiern 29550 Finistère Bretagne +33 9 84 39 43 74

