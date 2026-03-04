Marché au Naturel La Suze au Naturel

Le Port La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Marché au naturel. Exposants sur le thème de la nature et l’environnement.

Diverses animations et ateliers. Conseils pour le jardinage. Ventes plants légumes et fleurs. Restauration sur place (Réservation conseillée au 02 43 77 33 13 ou contact@lasuze.fr) .

Le Port La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 77 33 13 contact@lasuze.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Marché au naturel. Exhibitors on the theme of nature and the environment.

L’événement Marché au Naturel La Suze au Naturel La Suze-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-03-04 par CDT72