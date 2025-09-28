MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES Arbas

MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES Arbas dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES

SOUS LE CHAPITEAU (MAIS EN CAS DE MAUVAIS TEMPS, ELLE SERA REPORTÉE) Arbas Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 EUR
Début : 2025-09-28 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28 17:00:00

2025-09-28

Venez acheter des livres !
Vente de livres -et de disques ouverte aux particuliers et aux professionnels. 5  .

SOUS LE CHAPITEAU (MAIS EN CAS DE MAUVAIS TEMPS, ELLE SERA REPORTÉE) Arbas 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   chatslibresdarbas@orange.fr

English :

Come and buy books!

German :

Kommen Sie und kaufen Sie Bücher!

Italiano :

Venite a comprare dei libri!

Espanol :

Venga a comprar libros

L’événement MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES Arbas a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE