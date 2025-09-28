MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES Arbas
MARCHÉ AUX LIVRES
SOUS LE CHAPITEAU (MAIS EN CAS DE MAUVAIS TEMPS, ELLE SERA REPORTÉE) Arbas Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-28 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28 17:00:00
2025-09-28
Venez acheter des livres !
Vente de livres -et de disques ouverte aux particuliers et aux professionnels. 5 .
SOUS LE CHAPITEAU (MAIS EN CAS DE MAUVAIS TEMPS, ELLE SERA REPORTÉE) Arbas 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie chatslibresdarbas@orange.fr
English :
Come and buy books!
German :
Kommen Sie und kaufen Sie Bücher!
Italiano :
Venite a comprare dei libri!
Espanol :
Venga a comprar libros
