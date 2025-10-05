Marché aux puces Lunéville

Marché aux puces Lunéville dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Marché aux puces

Place Victor Hugo Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-05 06:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-05

Le SCL organise son traditionnel Marché aux puces le 5 octobre 2025, de 6h à 18h, Place Victor Hugo à Lunéville. Les riverains, habitués ou si vous avez participé l’année dernière au Marché aux puces, vous êtes prioritaire pour la réservation des emplacements (Emplacement 15€ les 5 m). Informations et réservations

– www.sclunevillehandball.fr/evenements/

– 06 72 70 04 14 (après 17h uniquement)

– marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.comTout public

0 .

Place Victor Hugo Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 72 70 04 14 marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.com

English :

The SCL is organizing its traditional Flea Market on October 5, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Place Victor Hugo in Lunéville. Local residents, regulars or if you took part in last year?s Flea Market, you have priority in reserving spaces (Pitch: 15? per 5 m). Information and reservations

? www.sclunevillehandball.fr/evenements/

? 06 72 70 04 14 (after 5pm only)

? marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.com

German :

Der SCL veranstaltet seinen traditionellen Flohmarkt am 5. Oktober 2025 von 6 bis 18 Uhr auf dem Place Victor Hugo in Lunéville. Anwohner, Stammkunden oder diejenigen, die letztes Jahr am Flohmarkt teilgenommen haben, werden bei der Reservierung der Standplätze bevorzugt (Standplatz: 15? pro 5 m). Informationen und Reservierungen

? www.sclunevillehandball.fr/evenements/

? 06 72 70 04 14 (nur nach 17 Uhr)

? marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.com

Italiano :

Il 5 ottobre 2025, dalle 6.00 alle 18.00, il SCL organizza il suo tradizionale Mercato delle Pulci in Place Victor Hugo a Lunéville. I residenti, gli habitué o coloro che hanno partecipato al Mercato delle Pulci dell’anno scorso avranno la priorità nella prenotazione degli stand (il costo degli stand è di 15 euro per 5 metri). Informazioni e prenotazioni:

www.sclunevillehandball.fr/evenements/

06 72 70 04 14 (solo dopo le 17.00)

marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.com

Espanol :

El SCL organiza su tradicional Rastro el 5 de octubre de 2025, de 6.00 a 18.00 horas, en la plaza Victor Hugo de Lunéville. Los residentes locales, los asiduos o los que participaron en el Rastro del año pasado tendrán prioridad en la reserva de puestos (los puestos cuestan 15 euros por 5m). Información y reservas

www.sclunevillehandball.fr/evenements/

? 06 72 70 04 14 (sólo después de las 17:00)

? marcheauxpucesscl@gmail.com

L’événement Marché aux puces Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS