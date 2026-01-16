MARCHÉ AUX TRUFFES

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-28 08:30:00

fin : 2026-02-28 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-28

Le Diamant Noir revient au Pays du Cassoulet, sous un nouveau format ! Vente de truffes, dégustation de produits truffés, démonstrations culinaires, musique…

Comme chaque année, la truffe est la star du jour pour notre premier événement de l’année. Pour cette 7ème édition qui se tiendra le 28 février, nous avons décidé de donner un nouveau souffle à l’événement !

Au programme

9h contrôle et tri des truffes avec l’Association des Trufficulteurs Audois et début du marché gourmand

11h vente des truffes

Et jusqu’à 14h, retrouvez les déambulations des confréries de la truffe et du cassoulet, des animations musicales, des ateliers culinaires autour de ce met d’exception… Et pour cette édition, on ose la musique gastronomique avec la danse de l’omelette on en a déjà trop dit !

La convivialité sera plus que jamais au rendez-vous venez partager un bon moment, un verre ou une assiette dans une ambiance très terroir avec différentes animations dans la Halle de Verdun et son parvis.

.

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 accueil@castelnaudary-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Diamant Noir returns to Cassoulet Country in a new format! Truffle sales, truffle product tastings, culinary demonstrations, music…

Like every year, truffles are the star of the day for our first event of the year. For this 7th edition, to be held on February 28, we’ve decided to breathe new life into the event!

On the program:

9am: truffle inspection and sorting with the Association des Trufficulteurs Audois and start of the gourmet market

11am: truffle sales

And until 2pm, the truffle and cassoulet brotherhoods take to the streets, with musical entertainment and culinary workshops on this exceptional delicacy… And for this year’s edition, we’re daring to add a little gastronomic music with the omelette dance: we’ve already said too much!

Come and share a good time, a glass of wine or a plate of food in a very local atmosphere, with a variety of events in the Halle de Verdun and its forecourt.

L’événement MARCHÉ AUX TRUFFES Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois