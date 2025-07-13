Marché aux truffes et gourmand Place du village Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 13 juillet 2025 07:00

Lot-et-Garonne

Marché aux truffes et gourmand  Place du village 6, Place de la Briolance Blanquefort-sur-Briolance Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : 
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :
2025-07-13

Marché aux truffes et gourmand avec animation musicale.
Place du village 6, Place de la Briolance
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 65 83  mairieblanquefortsurbriolance@collectivite47.fr

English : Marché aux truffes et gourmand

A gourmet market and truffles is organized.

German :

Trüffel- und Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung.

Italiano :

Mercato del tartufo e dei prodotti gastronomici con intrattenimento musicale.

Espanol :

Mercado de trufas y productos gourmet con animación musical.

