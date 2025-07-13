Marché aux truffes et gourmand Place du village Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 13 juillet 2025 07:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Marché aux truffes et gourmand Place du village 6, Place de la Briolance Blanquefort-sur-Briolance Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13
2025-07-13
Marché aux truffes et gourmand avec animation musicale.
Place du village 6, Place de la Briolance
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 65 83 mairieblanquefortsurbriolance@collectivite47.fr
English : Marché aux truffes et gourmand
A gourmet market and truffles is organized.
German :
Trüffel- und Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung.
Italiano :
Mercato del tartufo e dei prodotti gastronomici con intrattenimento musicale.
Espanol :
Mercado de trufas y productos gourmet con animación musical.
