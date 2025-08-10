Marché Bénestroff Bénestroff
Marché Bénestroff Bénestroff dimanche 10 août 2025.
Marché Bénestroff
Bénestroff Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-10 08:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-10 2025-09-14 2025-10-12
Marché du terroir de 8h à 18hTout public
Bénestroff 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 01 50 01
English :
Local produce market from 8am to 6pm
German :
Markt der Region von 8 bis 18 Uhr
Italiano :
Mercato dei prodotti locali dalle 8.00 alle 18.00
Espanol :
Mercado de productos locales de 8.00 a 18.00 horas
L’événement Marché Bénestroff Bénestroff a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS