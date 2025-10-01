Marché bio de La Brillanne La Brillanne

Marché bio de La Brillanne La Brillanne mercredi 1 octobre 2025.

Marché bio de La Brillanne

Place Sainte Agathe La Brillanne Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-01 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 18:00:00

2025-10-01

Depuis 1998, tous les vendredis après-midis le marché de producteurs bio à lieu à La Brillanne. Les exposants sur ce marché vendent fruits et légumes, boucheries, charcuteries et produits biologiques et naturels.

Place Sainte Agathe La Brillanne 04700 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 78 63 18

English :

Since 1998, every Friday afternoon the organic farmers’ market has been held at La Brillanne. Exhibitors at this market sell fruit and vegetables, butcher’s shops, charcuterie and organic and natural products.

German :

Seit 1998 findet jeden Freitagnachmittag in La Brillanne ein Bio-Bauernmarkt statt. Die Aussteller auf diesem Markt verkaufen Obst und Gemüse, Metzgereien, Wurstwaren und biologische und natürliche Produkte.

Italiano :

Dal 1998, ogni venerdì pomeriggio si svolge a La Brillanne il mercato agricolo biologico. Gli espositori di questo mercato vendono frutta e verdura, macelleria, gastronomia e prodotti biologici e naturali.

Espanol :

Desde 1998, todos los viernes por la tarde tiene lugar el mercado de agricultores ecológicos en La Brillanne. Los expositores de este mercado venden frutas y verduras, carnicería, charcutería y productos ecológicos y naturales.

