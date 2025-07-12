Marché de Créateurs Chatel-Chéhéry

Marché de Créateurs Chatel-Chéhéry samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Marché de Créateurs

2 bis rue de la Gare Chatel-Chéhéry Ardennes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12

fin : 2025-07-12

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Rassemblement de créateur.rices au camping de Châtel-Chéhéry pour une après-midi dédiée à la découverte de talents locaux.Seront rassemblées des personnes ayant un savoir-faire et une passion pour une thématique. Bois, peinture, couture, crochet, plantes aromatiques. Entrée libre sur le marché, petite restauration sur place.

.

2 bis rue de la Gare Chatel-Chéhéry 08250 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 30 53 44 contact@camping-les-naiades.com

English :

Gathering of creators at the Châtel-Chéhéry campsite for an afternoon dedicated to the discovery of local talent. Wood, painting, sewing, crochet, aromatic plants. Free entry to the market, with light refreshments on site.

German :

Auf dem Campingplatz von Châtel-Chéhéry versammeln sich Designerinnen und Designer, um an einem Nachmittag lokale Talente zu entdecken, die über ein bestimmtes Know-how verfügen und eine Leidenschaft für ein bestimmtes Thema haben. Holz, Malerei, Nähen, Häkeln, Kräuter. Freier Eintritt auf dem Markt, kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Italiano :

Raduno di creatori al campeggio di Châtel-Chéhéry per un pomeriggio dedicato alla scoperta dei talenti locali. Legno, pittura, cucito, uncinetto, piante aromatiche. L’ingresso al mercato è gratuito, con spuntini disponibili sul posto.

Espanol :

Reunión de creadores en el camping de Châtel-Chéhéry para una tarde dedicada al descubrimiento del talento local. Madera, pintura, costura, ganchillo, plantas aromáticas. La entrada al mercado es gratuita, con tentempiés disponibles in situ.

L’événement Marché de Créateurs Chatel-Chéhéry a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par Ardennes Tourisme