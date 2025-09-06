Marché de créateurs Friche Fest’3 La Friche Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Marché de créateurs Friche Fest’3

La Friche 29 Rue de la Gare Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-07 18:00:00

Marché de créateur.ice.s spectaculaire. Bar à sérigraphie et tattoo éphémères de 14h à 16h. Nombreuses animations (théâtre de rue, conte musical, …) et concert le samedi à 20h du Flying Orkestar.Tout public

La Friche 29 Rue de la Gare Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 68 58 41 29 lafriche.art@gmail.com

English :

Spectacular designer market. Ephemeral screen-printing and tattoo bar from 2pm to 4pm. Lots of entertainment (street theater, musical storytelling, etc.) and a concert by Flying Orkestar on Saturday at 8pm.

German :

Spektakulärer Markt für Designer. Vergänglicher Siebdruck und Tattoos von 14.00 bis 16.00 Uhr. Zahlreiche Animationen (Straßentheater, musikalische Märchen, …) und ein Konzert des Flying Orkestar am Samstag um 20 Uhr.

Italiano :

Spettacolare mercato di design. Serigrafia effimera e tattoo bar dalle 14.00 alle 16.00. Tanti intrattenimenti (teatro di strada, narrazione musicale, ecc.) e un concerto sabato alle 20.00 dei Flying Orkestar.

Espanol :

Espectacular mercado de diseño. Serigrafía efímera y bar de tatuajes de 14:00 a 16:00 h. Numerosas animaciones (teatro de calle, cuentacuentos musicales, etc.) y un concierto el sábado a las 20:00 de Flying Orkestar.

