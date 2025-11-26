MARCHÉ DE NOËL 2025

PLACE DE LA PROMENADE Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-21

fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :

2025-12-21

Le Marché de Noël vous accueillera de 10h00 à 17h00 sur la Promenade. Venez flâner parmi les nombreux exposants et stands gourmands, à la découverte de produits artisanaux et de douceurs de saison. Une ambiance chaleureuse et festive pour petits et grands !

.

PLACE DE LA PROMENADE Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 accueil@ville-magalas.fr

English :

The Christmas Market welcomes you from 10.00am to 5.00pm on the Promenade. Come and stroll among the many exhibitors and gourmet stalls, discovering handcrafted products and seasonal treats. A warm and festive atmosphere for young and old!

German :

Der Weihnachtsmarkt empfängt Sie von 10:00 bis 17:00 Uhr auf der Promenade. Schlendern Sie durch die zahlreichen Aussteller und Schlemmerstände und entdecken Sie handwerkliche Produkte und saisonale Leckereien. Eine warme und festliche Atmosphäre für Groß und Klein!

Italiano :

Il Mercatino di Natale sarà aperto dalle 10.00 alle 17.00 sulla Promenade. Venite a passeggiare tra i numerosi espositori e gli stand gastronomici, alla scoperta di prodotti artigianali e leccornie di stagione. Un’atmosfera calda e festosa per grandi e piccini!

Espanol :

El Mercado de Navidad estará abierto de 10.00 a 17.00 horas en el Paseo Marítimo. Pasee entre los numerosos expositores y puestos de comida, descubra productos artesanales y golosinas de temporada. Un ambiente cálido y festivo para grandes y pequeños

L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL 2025 Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS